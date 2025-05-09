Montana Gov. Gianforte Signs State-Wide Ban on Red Flag Laws

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation Thursday banning red flag laws in cities and/or municipalities throughout the state.

The legislation is HB 809. The NRA-ILA noted HB 809 not only bans red flag laws but also prohibits cities and/or municipalities from “accepting any grants that would aid in the adoption or enforcement of [a red flag law].”

Gianforte posted to X after signing the bill:

Gianforte has been laser focused on protecting and enlarging Montana’s pro-2A climate.

On April 23, 2025, Breitbart News reported he responded to Colorado’s new semiautomatic ban by noting that it not only prevents the purchase of said firearms but the manufacture of them, too. He anticipated, as a result, that semiautomatic gun makers will flee Colorado and he urged them to make Montana their new home.

Gianforte said, “Colorado is ranked in the top 10 states with the biggest gun industries. So, to all gun manufacturers in Colorado, my question is simple: Do you want to move back to America? Montana is open for business.”

A press release issued with Gianforte’s statement point out Montana is a constitutional carry state which “[prohibits] the enforcement of any federal law, executive order, rule, or regulation that infringes upon ownership, possession, transfer, or use of any firearm, magazine, or firearm accessory.”

