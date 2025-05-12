The man accused of killing 22-year-old Logan Federico in her sleep followed the murder by going on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

The New York Post noted that Federico “was visiting friends in Columbia, SC, on May 3 when a prowler [allegedly] broke into a rental house, swiped her credit cards and gunned her down.”

Thirty-year-old Alexander Dickey stands accused of breaking into one home in the area, where he allegedly stole a gun, then breaking into the home where Federico was sleeping and killing her.

The Daily Mail quoted Columbia Police saying Dickey “drives away in the stolen vehicle to West Columbia and goes on (what’s best described as) a shopping spree with the stolen credit and debit cards at several stores.”

He then “drives to Saluda County and attempts to make additional fraudulent purchases,” according to police, and thereafter “the stolen vehicle will not start.”

Dickey was finally apprehended while allegedly trying to set fire to a home in Gaston.

The charges against Dickey include “murder, burglary, weapons possession, and credit card theft.” According to police, Dickey’s previous convictions include resisting arrest, grand larceny, and robbery.

