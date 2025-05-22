Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Vows to Veto Ban on Guns in Bars

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) vowed Wednesday to veto a proposal to ban in guns in bars if it reaches his desk.

VTDigger reported that the proposal is a charter change for Burlington contained in S.131 and it cleared the Vermont Senate in April. However, S.131 only passed the Senate by 17 votes, which is not enough to overcome the veto Gov. Scott promises to use against it.

Gov. Scott believes the ban would be onerous on bar owners as it would put them in the position of enforcing it.

He said, ““Like, who’s going to stand at the door and frisk people? Are you going to have a metal detector?”

NBC 5 also quoted Gov. Scott addressing enforcement issues: “I just don’t think it’s effective. I don’t see how you enforce it and I don’t think that is going to fix what ails Burlington.”

Additionally, Gov. Scott noted that he does not like the idea of one city in Vermont — Burlington in this instance — having gun laws that differ from those in other cities throughout the state.

