Washington Sheriff Will Not Enforce Permit-to-Purchase Gun Controls

Pierce County, Washington, Sheriff Keith Swank made clear this week that his office will not enforce the state’s newly passed permit-to-purchase gun control.

On May 21, 2025, Breitbart News reported that Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) signed the permit-to-purchase gun control, which goes into effect May 1, 2027.

Earlier this week, Source One reported that Sheriff Swank described the permit-to-purchase gun control as “unconstitutional” and made clear his office will not enforce it.

Swank said:

As the elected sheriff of Pierce County, I am committed to addressing serious criminal activity to ensure the safety of our community and uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens. Recent state firearm regulations affecting licensed firearms dealers and introducing additional permit requirements for firearm purchases—beyond the state’s existing enhanced background checks—raise concerns regarding their alignment with constitutional rights.

“To be clear: the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will not engage in enforcing politically motivated mandates. Instead, we will continue to prioritize enforcement efforts on criminal activities that pose significant threats to public safety,” Radio host Jason Rantz noted Swank explained. “The PCSO is dedicated to serving our community with integrity, ensuring that our actions reflect both the letter and spirit of our laws and Constitution.”

