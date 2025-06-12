Sen. Chris Murphy: Firearm Suppressors ‘Primarily Designed for Crime’

On Thursday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D) railed against House Republican efforts to remove the NFA regulations on firearm suppressors, describing the devices as items “primarily designed for crime.”

The NRA posted Murphy’s speech, wherein he said, “Silencers are the tools of killers, they are the tools of criminals, period, stop.”

He then built on his claim calling for Congress to “stop the mass legalization of silencers in this country” and by praising Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) for fighting against Republican efforts to de-regulate suppressors.

Later in the speech, Murphy described suppressors as devices that are “primarily designed for crime.”

Murphy also offered the based-on-Hollywood take that suppressors completely eliminate the sound of a gunshot, rendering firearms silent:

On May 31, 2019, a man attacked innocents in Virginia Beach using a handgun with a suppressor, according to MSNBC. Yet the Washington Post reported that witnesses said, “We kept hearing gunshots.”

