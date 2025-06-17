Senate Version of One Big Beautiful Bill Removes Regs on Suppressors, Short-Barreled Rifles

The Senate Finance Committee’s version of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill contains the removal of suppressors and short-barreled rifles from the National Firearms Act (NFA).

On May 22, 2025, Breitbart News reported the GOP-led House passed budget reconciliation, Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, with language to eliminate the tax and registration requirement on suppressors.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) used a post on X to explain the Second Amendment victories secured in the bill’s language for House passage:

One of my key priorities throughout this process has been restoring our constitutional 2A rights, which have been subjected to unconstitutional infringements for the last 90 years under the draconian NFA. The original bill text only removed the $200 transfer tax for suppressors. Now, the bill eliminates both the transfer and making tax for suppressors, as well as the registration. This is a massive 2A victory — one that takes important steps toward restoring our constitutional freedoms.

Clyde lamented the fact that the House version did not also remove short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns from the NFA, but the Senate has now added both in order to decrease regulation. The American Firearms Association noted that the Senate Finance Committee version contains a proposal for “the REMOVAL of suppressors and short-barreled rifles and shotguns from the NFA.”

On page 263 of the Senate Finance Committee’s version of the bill short-barreled rifles are addressed under the heading, “Elimination of Tax on Certain Devices Under National Firearms Act.”

