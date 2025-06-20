New Hampshire lawmakers passed a law designed to protect Sig Sauer from some lawsuits as controversy over the P320 pistol rages on.

U.S. gun makers, including Sig Sauer, already enjoy protections provided by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

PLCAA is very narrow in scope. It shields gun makers from lawsuits in situations where a gun, criminally used, was legally made and legally sold.

The text of PLCAA states in part:

Businesses in the United States that are engaged in interstate and foreign commerce through the lawful design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, importation, or sale to the public of firearms or ammunition products that have been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce are not, and should not, be liable for the harm caused by those who criminally or unlawfully misuse firearm products or ammunition products that function as designed and intended.

The law passed in New Hampshire is meant to add additional protections for Sig Sauer.

The Associated Press reported that Sig Sauer asked for the law to be passed.

New Hampshire Public Radio noted that Sig Sauer’s Bobby Cox told New Hampshire lawmakers, “We want to bring this amendment to you to show what out-of-state plaintiffs’ attorneys are doing, attacking in-state businesses. …We ask for your support and help.” The legislature took up the the matter, passed it, and Gov. Kelly Ayotte (R) signed it immediately after it was passed.

