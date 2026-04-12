Exclusive — Kirk Cameron: Christianity America’s Founding Religion, Our Success ‘Based on a Biblical Way of Life’

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” actor and author Kirk Cameron talked about America.

Cameron said, “Noah Webster was a founding father. He gave us the Webster’s Dictionary, and he was also the founder of American education, and he said this, he said every government is based on some religion or philosophy of life. He said, in America, that foundational religion was Christianity. … He said our prosperity and our success is the result of a biblical way of life.”

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