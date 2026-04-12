Exclusive: Kirk Cameron Hails Spiritual Revival Ahead of ‘America 250’

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” actor and author Kirk Cameron talked about spiritual revival.

Cameron said, “I believe we’re teed up for revival. And the scriptures and history are replete with that. Great awakenings come during times of moral decline, spiritual apathy, economic collapse, and corruption.”

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