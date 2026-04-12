Exclusive: Focus on the Family VP Calls Out Political Class for Not Talking About What Really Matters

Breitbart TV

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Focus on the Family Vice President and author Tim Goeglein talked about politics.

Goeglein said a student asked him, “‘Why does the political class not talk about what really matters?’ And I don’t mind saying that really rang in my ears. And I have been internalizing that…what really matters is the foundation of conservatism.”

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