An award-winning former journalist for the Washington Post has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Pham LeGro of Washington, DC, pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of possessing the material, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced.

“LeGro, a video journalist, was arrested June 26, 2025, after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his residence and seized several electronic devices. During the execution of the warrant, agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive hidden under a rug in the basement of the residence,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia said in the news release.

“A review of LeGro’s laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse. These videos depicted adult men sexually abusing prepubescent children and forcing them to engage in sex acts,” the attorney’s office continued.

LeGro in 2018 was on a team of the newspaper’s reporters who were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Senate candidacy of Republican Judge Roy Moore in Alabama “and a subsequent effort to discredit The Post’s reporting,” according to his profile on the newspaper’s website.

In 2017, the Post published allegations that Moore had engaged in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls over 30 years prior, including one who was underage, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Moore hit back against the allegations, saying they were “completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign.” His campaign also said that “this garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

The Breitbart News report noted, “The newspaper formally endorsed Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, in the Senate race, describing Moore as ‘unfit to serve.'”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division website, images of child pornography are also referred to as child sexual abuse images.

“Unfortunately, no area of the United States or country in the world is immune from individuals who seek to sexually exploit children through child pornography. The continuous production and distribution of child pornography increases the demand for new and more egregious images, perpetuating the continued molestation of child victims, as well as the abuse of new children,” the site read.

LeGro is scheduled to be sentenced on September 3.