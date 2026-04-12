Video: Audience Erupts in Laughter After Comedian David Cross Says He Looks Forward to President Trump’s Death

Comedian David Cross wows his audience in a new special joking about President Donald Trump’s death and hints that he is looking forward to the president’s demise.

Cross makes the joke in his new special, The End of The Beginning of The End, in a segment where he sings a song made up of quotes from Trump’s speeches. At the end of the boot he jokes that the lyrics were written by “the late Donald Trump.”

His crowd then hoots and claps at the quip about the president’s death. Cross then longingly adds, “Someday we’ll be able to say that.”

Cross explained his barbs further on extremist, left-wing Dean Obeidallah’s podcast, Mediaite reported.

Obeidallah called himself “patriotic” and claimed that patriots should “despise” Trump, and added that the hate for the president is “really like, there’s something personal about this.”

“Well, he makes it personal. George Bush never made it personal, I didn’t like his policies and thought he was full of shit, but Trump makes it personal. He forces you to make it personal so, yeah. And the audience took it personally,” Cross said of the applause he got from his audience.

Obeidallah went on to recall a promise Trump made to women that he would be their protector, and Obeidallah thentold Cross, Trump “talks about women, you’ll be protected, you’ll safe, and whether you like it or not.”

“You will be protected and I will be your protector and then some more stuff and then you will be protected whether you like it or not,” Cross echoed.

Obeidallah went on to claim that Trump was acting like a “rapist” with his comment.

“It’s a man, adjudicated as a rapist. That’s not like the, you don’t want to hear that garbage from him. But what does that say? Like this guy won,” Obeidallah bloviated.

Cross then added that Trump won because people are not as smart as he is.

“It says where we are in America, it speaks to our media, it speaks to the fecklessness of Democrats, it speaks to what is the true nature of Americans and what can be appealed to, which I think is very human as we’re seeing, it’s it speaks to the education system. Um, so yeah,” he said.

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