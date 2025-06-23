Chicago: At Least 23 Shot Friday Thru Saturday Alone

At least 23 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday through Saturday alone in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the two fatalities were both the result of a shooting that occurred Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. The shots were fired “in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road near the Tri-Taylor area” and three people were struck by gunfire.

CBS News noted the three individuals were “standing on the sidewalk” when three men exited an SUV and opened fire on them. The men then got back into the SUV and fled.

One of the shooting victims, a 25-year-old man, was able to self-transport to the hospital. The two other victims, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were taken to the hospital, where they died.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out 174 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

