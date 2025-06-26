Thirty-seven-year-old Linet Vartanians is accused of threatening to shoot ICE agents in the head Saturday when they arrived outside her Tempe, Arizona, home.

The New York Post reported that Vartanians is the wife of Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand, a 40-year-old illegal immigrant from Iran.

The Post noted that Vartanians allegedly refused to allow ICE to enter their home and “told them to come back with a warrant before she called local cops on them.”

The agents left and were tipped off to a number of guns in the house. They returned the next day with a search warrant and found “a loaded gun on the kitchen counter and another on a nightstand.”

The Arizona Republic noted that Eidivand “was accused in U.S. District Court of possessing weapons while not lawfully being present in the United States, a felony.” Vartanians stands accused of making threats against federal officers.

The Republic referenced a recorded 911 call on which Vartanians allegedly made threats.

Vartanians and Eidivand will be back in court on July 9, 2025.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.