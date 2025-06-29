The lockdown in Coeur d’Alene was lifted Sunday after SWAT Team members found a deceased man on the mountain with a gun nearby.

Breitbart News reported that calls came in about a brushfire around 1:30 p.m., and an unknown number of firefighters were shot while responding to it early Sunday afternoon.

Two of the firefighters died from their injuries.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris held a press conference later in the afternoon and indicated that Idaho law enforcement is not certain how many people may have opened fire on the firefighters.

While local, state, and federal law enforcement carried out a manhunt for the shooter or shooters, KXYL reported that a SWAT Team found a man dead on the mountain with a gun nearby.

The lockdown/shelter-in-place orders were subsequently lifted, but residents are still being warned that the brushfire continues to burn.

