Idaho Sheriff: Not Sure How Many Shooters May Have Shot at Firefighters

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris held a press conference Sunday in which he indicated that Idaho law enforcement is not certain how many people may have opened fire on firefighters responding to a brush fire.

FOX News published video of Norris saying, “We don’t know if there is one, two, three, or four … [shooters]. We don’t know.”

Politico quoted Norris saying, “We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are. We are actively taking fire sniper as we speak.”

Breitbart News reported that an unknown number of firefighters were shot while responding to a brushfire in Coeur d’Alene early Sunday afternoon.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted to X:

KHQ NBC pointed out that Sheriff Norris confirmed two deaths as a result of the shooting, but he did not say whether they were firefighters.

