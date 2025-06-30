An alleged intruder who used brass knuckles to beat against a front door and break a window just before midnight Friday in Missouri was shot multiple times by the homeowner and killed.

KFVS 12 reported that the homeowner, Austin Glastetter, was in the house with his wife at the time of the incident.

Glastetter told the suspect, 31-year-old John Fisher, that he was armed, but Fisher allegedly responded by saying, “You’ll have to kill me.” Glastetter then shot Fisher multiple times.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office issued a release noting that deputies arrived on the scene to find Fisher deceased.

In another portion of the release, the Sheriff’s Office observed, “Based on initial findings, the homeowner’s actions appear to have been justified in defense of themselves and their household. The safety and protection of one’s home is a fundamental right.”

In an updated release, the Sheriff’s Office pointed out that Glastetter fired six shots at Fisher. The Sheriff’s Office also explained, “Mr. Glastetter acted in self-defense in accordance with Missouri Revised Statutes Section 563.031, which governs the justifiable use of force in defense of persons.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.