Shooter Hospitalized After Concealed Carry Permit Holder Returns Fire

A man who opened fire on Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity chapter picnic in Atlanta on Saturday night was left in critical condition after at least one concealed carry permit holder returned fire.

WSB-TV reported witnesses described the shooter as “a random man with a face mask.” He allegedly walked up to the fraternity brothers and an argument ensued, after which the man allegedly began to shoot.

HBCU Buzz noted that “several Kappa Alpha Psi members who were legally armed returned fire, ultimately striking the suspect.”

One person was killed in the exchange of gunfire. Atlanta News First identified the deceased as 33-year-old Anthony Pearson.

Pearson was not involved in the argument or the shooting. He was allegedly shot while trying to calm people down.

