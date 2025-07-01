On Tuesday, U.S. District Court judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo issued an order granting summary judgment after finding California’s “provisions barring nonresidents from applying for CCW licenses violate the Constitution.”

The case is Hoffman v. Bonta, and plaintiffs include Christopher J. Hoffman and the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC). It challenges California’s ban against issuing concealed carry weapons permits (CCWs) to nonresidents.

Bencivengo weighed the ban in light of Bruen (2022) and found that in order to make the ban stick, California “in effect … [argues] that nonresidents do not qualify as ‘the people.’”

She then noted that neither the Supreme Court of the United States nor the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has defined the people “so narrowly.”

Bencivengo wrote, “The provisions barring nonresidents from applying for CCW licenses violate the Constitution.”

Bencivengo ordered the parties in the lawsuit “to meet and confer and submit a proposed order for an injunction consistent with this order within 30 days.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.