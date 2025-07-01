Idaho Sheriff: Shooting Suspect Used a Shotgun on Firefighters

Kootenai County, Idaho, Sheriff Bob Norris confirmed in a presser Monday that the 20-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed two firefighters Sunday used a shotgun.

“It appears right now we have a shotgun that was used, but we’re still processing the scene,” Norris said,

NBC News reported Norris explaining that when the 20-year-old’s body was found on the mountain, a firearm was found nearby as well as “some rifled slugs.” (Rifled slugs are heavy, single projectiles which are rifled to make up for the lack of rifling in a smooth-bore shotgun. They allow shotgun hunters to use their firearms in a rifle-like fashion during hunting season.)

Norris pointed out that a rifled slug is “generally a one-ounce piece of metal.”

The 20-year-old allegedly “opened fire on the first responders from a tree,” CNN noted.

Law enforcement personnel exchanged gunfire with the young man late Sunday afternoon/Sunday evening, and there was initially some question as to whether he was killed as a result of that exchange or whether he killed himself. On Monday, Norris confirmed the suspect killed himself.

Also on Monday, Breitbart News reported that the 20-year-old’s grandfather said his grandson wanted to become a firefighter.

The grandfather, Dale Roley, told CNN, “He wanted to be a fireman — he was doing tree work and he wanted to be a fireman in the forest. As far as I know, he was actually pursuing it.”

