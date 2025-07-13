Four People Shot During Class Reunion in Tennessee Community Center

Four people were shot Saturday afternoon and left with non-life-threatening injuries during a class reunion at Chattanooga’s Tyner Community Center.

WDEF quoted a witness to the shooting saying, “When I heard the first shots fire, you know, everyone panicked—there was running, chaos. I was more trying to figure out where everything was coming from.”

The witness added, “After that, I’m looking at my watch like, it’s been 5, 10, 15, 20… almost 30 minutes before we got any paramedics or emergency help.”

News Channel 9 spoke with another witness who said she thought the shots were fired from people who were at the scene but were not part of the reunion.

The Chattanooga Free Press reported the reunion was for a class from Tyner High School.

No information was released on the number of gunmen nor on a motive.

