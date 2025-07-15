Five people were shot and ten others were run over or hit by cars around 3 a.m. Monday morning during what police described as an “impromtu” parking lot party.

KXII reported Akron Police indicated the party goers were “mostly teenagers” who did not have permission to gather in that location. There were 100 to 150 teens at the party.

KBTX noted the individuals who shot ranged in age from 14 to 20-years-old. Ten other individuals were run over or hit by vehicles while everyone was trying to flee the scene.

None of the wounds were life-threatening.

News 5 Cleveland quoted Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy saying, “Kids running, it was complete chaos,” Murphy said. “This was terrible, but it could have been a much greater tragedy than what we’re experiencing right now.”

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik commented on the incident, saying, “Teenagers have no business being out partying at 3 a.m. We need parents and our community to work with us to ensure that children are home when they need to be.”

