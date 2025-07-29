Report: NFL Headquarters Was Alleged Manhattan Gunman’s Target

A report from the Associated Press indicates the 27-year-old Las Vegas man who allegedly opened fire in Manhattan Monday was “trying to target the National Football League’s (NFL) headquarters.”

However, the alleged gunman took an elevator to the wrong floor and did not reach NFL headquarters.

Early Tuesday morning, Breitbart News pointed to an ABC News article explaining that the 27-year-old allegedly had a note in his pocket in which he claimed to have CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and “asked for his brain to be studied.” He also referenced the NFL in the note.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams observed, “He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury.”

Adams added, “He, from our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”

The alleged gunman reportedly killed himself after shooting his victims, four of whom succumbed to their wounds.

