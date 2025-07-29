Manhattan Shooting Suspect Claimed to Have CTE, Blamed NFL

The man who allegedly opened fire in the Manhattan office building Monday carried a note in his pocket in which he allegedly claimed to have CTE and blamed the NFL.

CTE is chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Breitbart News reported that the shooter was identified as a 27-year-old Las Vegas man and the building in which he opened fire housed offices for Blackstone and the NFL.

ABC News noted that the 27-year-old had a note in pocket in which he claimed to have CTE and “asked for his brain to be studied.” He also referenced the NFL in the note.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams observed, “He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury.”

The 27-year-old apparently intended to wreak havoc in NFL offices but went to the wrong floor.

Mayor Adams noted, “He, from our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”

In all, the 27-year-old allegedly killed four people and wounded a fifth. One of the deceased was an NYPD officer.

