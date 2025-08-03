Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on a felony weapons charge during a traffic stop shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

ESPN reported that numerous firearms were allegedly discovered in Perryman’s vehicle during the stop, two of which were guns Democrats refer to as so-called “assault weapon.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on the incident, which said, in part: “On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman’s vehicle, two of which were assault style rifles. He was arrested and booked on weapons violation charges and was cooperative with deputies.”

TMZ noted that the felony charge against Perry is because of the alleged possession of “assault weapons.”

Perryman is due in court on Tuesday, August 5.

A spokesperson for Perryman told TMZ, “Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law.”

