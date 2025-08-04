Gun Control Fail: 8 Shot, 2 Killed Monday Morning in Los Angeles

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, in heavily gun-controlled Los Angeles, California, Monday around 1:00 a.m.

KTLA reported that the incident occurred in an area where there was an “afterparty” following a festival called, “Way After You Go Hard – Afterparty Day 2.”

Another party had also been held in the area, which police broke up around 11:00 p.m.

ABC 7 noted that a 29-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were killed in the shooting. Of the six who were injured, two of them are in critical condition.

California leads the nation in Second Amendment restrictions, with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranking the Golden State number one for gun control.

The controls include an “assault weapons” ban, “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and a ban on licensed concealed carry in so-called sensitive places, among many other prohibitions.

Despite all these gun laws, California also led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

