Manhunt for Alleged Montana Bar Shooter Enters Day Four

The manhunt for alleged Montana bar shooter Michael Paul Brown continues on Monday, marking law enforcement’s fourth day of trying to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Breitbart News reported that Brown allegedly shot and killed four people Friday around 10:30 a.m. in The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana. He fled the scene and law enforcement later found his truck, a Ford F-150, but there was no sign of Brown.

BBC noted that Brown is a U.S. Army veteran who “served as an armor crewman from 2001-05 and was deployed to Iraq from 2004-05.”

CBS News pointed out that law enforcement theorizes Brown “abandoned [the F-150] and stole a different one that had camping gear, shoes, and clothes in it.”

As the search for Brown continues in mountains west of Anaconda, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. Knudsen said, “This is an unstable individual who walked in and murdered four people in cold blood for no reason whatsoever. So there absolutely is concern for the public.”

Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous.

