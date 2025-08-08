Big Game Hunter Killed by Cape Buffalo While on Safari

Fifty-two-year-old Asher Watkins was attacked and killed by a Cape buffalo he was hunting last week on an African safari.

The New York Times reported that Watkins “was pursuing one of the horned buffaloes in Limpopo Province, the northernmost province in South Africa, when the attack happened.”

A full-grown Cape buffalo can weight upwards of a ton, and they are known to charge humans.

Watkins was hunting with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris.

Hans Vermaak released a statement: “Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo he was tracking together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers.”

Sarah Vermaak sent an email to CNN in which she made clear the safari company “does not intend to share any specific details regarding the tragic event (involving Watkins) publicly… out of respect for the family’s privacy and in recognition of the sensitive and traumatic nature of the situation.”

