Homeowner Kills Alleged Intruder Who Was Armed with ‘Several Weapons’

A Kanawha, West Virginia, homeowner shot and killed an intruder just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The trespasser was allegedly armed with “several weapons.”

WCHS TV reported the homeowner came home and discovered the alleged intruder inside the home.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joshua Lester saying, “That individual came to the door and met the homeowner at the doorway and the individual had several weapons on him.

Lester added, “A fight ensued between the two and the homeowner pulled a firearm and fatally shot the intruder that was in his home.”

WVMetroNews noted the home where the shooting took place was not the homeowner’s primary residence. He simply went to it on Friday to check property and that is when he discovered the intruder.

The homeowner faces no charges.

