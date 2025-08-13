A woman was killed and children screamed and ran for cover after shots were fired near a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 8:00 a.m.

WAVE3 reported that the bus stop was near Central High School.

The Daily Mail noted that the woman was initially transported to a hospital in “unknown condition” and later died.

A 15-year-old is being questioned in connection with the shooting.

This is the second bus stop shooting this month. On August 7, 2025, which was the first day of the school year, a 15-year-old boy allegedly opened fire on a bus stop and has since been charged with “33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor.”

