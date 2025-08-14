During an August 13, 2025, exchange on X with Texas Gun Rights, Sen. John Cornyn (R) claimed he does not remember working with the Democrats to pass Joe Biden’s gun control.

In an X post, Cornyn claimed his Senate challenger, Ken Paxton (R), is “shooting with blanks,” when Texas Gun Rights interjected, “Speaking of shooting, do you remember when you teamed up with Biden to spearhead gun control legislation?”

Cornyn responded to Texas Gun Rights by saying, “No.”

Following the May 24, 2022, Uvalde, Texas, school shooting–in which a legally purchased gun was used criminally at Robb Elementary School–then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) tapped Cornyn to work with Democrats to secure “bipartisan” gun control legislation.

CNN noted that McConnell specifically talked of working with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to secure new gun controls, but did not provide detail as to what the new controls might be.

McConnell said:

I met with Senator Cornyn this morning. As you know he went home yesterday to see the family members and begin the fact finding of this awful massacre and I have encouraged him to talk with Sen. Murphy and Sen. Sinema and others who are interested in trying to get an outcome that is directly related to the problem. I am hopeful that we could come up with a bipartisan solution.

On June 25, 2022, Biden signed the gun control legislation Cornyn helped fashion, and two weeks later thanked Cornyn by name during a White House event celebrating the gun control.

Texas Gun Rights president Chris McNutt spoke to Breitbart News about the group’s exchange with Cornyn. “Perhaps at 73, Cornyn is starting to share more than just policy blunders with Biden; that creeping forgetfulness might explain why he’s also in denial about those abysmal polls showing AG Paxton wiping the floor with him,” McNutt said. “Texas Gun Rights is happy to remind Cornyn — and all pro-gun Texans — of his blunders.”

