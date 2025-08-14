Woman Sues Chicago After Being Shot by Gun from Buyback Program

Twanda Willingham is suing the city of Chicago after being shot with a pistol that had been “relinquished to Chicago police at a gun turn-in event,” according to the NRA-ILA.

FOX 32 reported Willingham was shot in August 2023 with a Glock 21 “surrendered months earlier at a Chicago Police Department gun buyback.”

Willingham subsequently filed suit against Chicago, after it was discovered the gun had allegedly “disappeared while in transit between the [location of the buy back event] and a nearby police station—just blocks apart.”

The NRA-ILA noted that lawsuit provided further details on the alleged movement of the gun:

…The firearm was transferred to the tactical team office following the turn-in event, the Glock disappeared in a room full of police officers. In the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that a tag identifying the Glock had been hidden on a different firearm. The tag that should have accompanied the Glock was later found in the trash, evidence of a purposeful theft and cover-up to make it more difficult to track the firearm or its recovery. Further adding to the drama, the officer that was listed on those inventory records was later shot and killed by a fellow tactical team officer in what the police department labeled a friendly fire accident during a police pursuit.

The Glock 21 was found in the possession of a 16-year-old boy in April 2025, but he has yet to admit how he acquired the weapon.

