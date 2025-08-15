The process for acquiring a Washington, DC, gun permit has been slashed from months to days amid President Trump’s crackdown on crime in the U.S. capital.

FOX News reported that both the “concealed carry permitting process and firearm registration process” have been drastically shortened.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told FOX News, “The Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force has been working with local officials to eliminate longstanding obstacles and successfully reduced the average permit processing time from several months to just five days.”

Rogers also said, “President Trump is not only stopping violent crime in Washington, D.C., he is also streamlining the permitting process for law-abiding residents who want the ability to protect themselves and their families.”

The Trump administration was working to shorten the amount of time required to get a D.C. carry permit even before the recent federal crackdown on crime in the city.

On March 31, 2025, the NRA-ILA reported that Trump used an executive order to created a taskforce designed to “[collaborate] with appropriate local government entities to provide assistance to increase the speed and lower the cost of processing concealed carry license requests in the District of Columbia[.]”

