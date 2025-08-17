Mother with Child Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder in Head

A mother hid in a closet with her child after hearing an alleged intruder enter her Joliet, Illinois, home and then shot the suspect in the head when he approached the hiding place.

The incident occurred just prior t0 10:30 p.m. Friday.

CBS News reported that the closet in which the mother and child hid was located in an upstairs bedroom.

The alleged intruder “was wearing gloves and in possession of a screwdriver” when he was shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 7 noted that the mother “did not know who [the suspect] was,” and that the firearm used by the mother was a handgun.

