NRA Files Lawsuit Against Florida’s 3-Day Gun Purchase Waiting Period

The NRA filed suit Monday against the three-day gun purchase waiting period Florida adopted in the wake of the heinous Parkland school shooting.

The suit is Dunn v. Glass.

In a post to X, the NRA explained, “In Florida, law-abiding Americans who pass a background check are still required to wait a minimum of three days after the background check is initiated before taking possession of their firearms.”

The NRA’s lawsuit comes roughly a week after the a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit blocked the seven-day gun purchase waiting period New Mexico adopted in 2024.

The panel’s ruling was 2-1 against the the waiting period.

Colorado Public Radio reported that Tenth Circuit Judge Timothy Tymkovich wrote, “Cooling-off periods do not fit into any historically grounded exceptions to the right to keep and bear arms, and burden conduct within the Second Amendment’s scope.”

He added, ”We conclude that New Mexico’s Waiting Period Act is likely an unconstitutional burden on the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.”

Source New Mexico noted the lawsuit against New Mexico’s seven-day waiting period was “backed by the National Rifle Association.”

