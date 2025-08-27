Police: Shooter at Minneapolis Catholic School Used Rifle, Shotgun, Pistol

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara noted during a press conference that the shooter at the Catholic school Wednesday morning used a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol.

Breitbart News reported on the shooting as details began to emerge, noting that an unknown number of people had been shot.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

O’Hara made clear that the attacker opened fire from outside the building, shooting through windows while children were sitting in pews during Mass.

He also noted that the attacker had a rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun. Police believe that all three of the firearms were used in the heinous attack, according to ABC News.

