A shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church/School reportedly occurred Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. Victims are also being reported but their condition is unknown.

At 9:14 Central Time KARE11 reported, “Details are scarce but an army of police and paramedics arrived at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th Street. Sources confirmed for KARE 11’s Lou Raguse that there is an active shooter situation unfolding at the church.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) posted to X:

NBC News reported that the ATF and FBI were responding to the reported shooting in Minneapolis.

KARE11 noted that Minneapolis witnessed 24 hours of heinous gun violence from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, leading up the reported shooting at Annunciation. Three people were shot and killed during those 24 hours and eight others shot and wounded.

UPDATE: The shooter has been contained. No more active threat

UPDATE: FOX News live report, 9:55 a.m. Central Time quoted an anonymous law enforcement source, saying, “A substantial number of people have been injured in the shooting.”

UPDATE: The shooting happened shortly after mass began at Annuciation Wednesday morning, according to live reports from FOX News.

Nick Sorter reported that the shooting occurred during “all-school mass,” which included students from all grades. .

More to come…

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.