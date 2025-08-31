Seven People Wounded in Chicago Drive-By Shooting

Seven people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday night around 11 p.m.

ABC 7 reported that the wounded consisted of five men and two women, all of whom are expected to survive.

According to the report:

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and a 30-year-old woman was shot in the right knee. A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg; another 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh; a 31-year-old man was shot in the left foot; a 32-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, and a 28-year-old man was shot to the buttocks, police said.

The wounded individuals were part of a large group of people gathered “in the 3500 block of South State Street,” according to NBC5 Chicago.

“Multiple suspects” in a vehicle drove by around 11 p.m. and at least one opened fire on those gathered.

Twenty-eight other people have been shot in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Year to date, 270 people have been killed in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

