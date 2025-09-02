Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is again pointing to the “homicide rate” rather than the number of residents killed with firearms in California as he continues his attempt to prove gun control is working.

He turned to the “homicide rate” after an NBC News anchor attempted to corner Sen. James Lankford (R) by claiming the “crime rate” in Oklahoma is “higher than the rate New York and California.”

Newsom reacted by posting to X: “Oklahoma’s homicide rate is 47% higher than California’s.”

What Newsom omitted are the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), showing that 3,209 people were killed with guns in California in 2023 while 814 people were killed with guns in Oklahoma in the same year.

Newsom did a similar thing last year, when he criticized gun violence in Missouri without mentioning that California had over two times the fatalities.

California has more gun control than any other state and is ranked Number One for gun control stringency by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

However, FBI data showed California was also Number One in the nation for “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023, despite having gun control upon gun control upon gun control.

