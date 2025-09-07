‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’ — Gun Rights Groups Blast Trans Gun Ban

Gun rights groups are increasing their criticism of the Trump DOJ’s trans gun ban, with the Second Amendment Foundation’s Kosta Moros calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

On Friday, Breitbart News reported that the NRA, Gun Owners of America, the National Association for Gun Rights, Texas Gun Rights, and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, were united in opposition to the ban.

The National Association for Gun Rights’ Dudley Brown observed, “Our advice to the ATF, DOJ, and FBI is to stop chasing headlines on the back of the Second Amendment and focus on preserving and protecting gun rights so that law-abiding Americans can defend their loved ones from violent nutcases, criminals, and gang members.”

On Saturday, Politico quoted the Second Amendment Foundation’s Kosta Moros questioning whether DOJ is really committed to the ban: “I don’t buy that this is real. In the off chance it is, it would be blatantly unconstitutional. And also without any legal basis.”

Texas Gun Rights explained that their fear is that a ban, once in the books, can be expanded to include other groups by future presidents: “Once government starts deciding which Americans ‘qualify’ for 2A rights, the door is wide open for future anti-gun administrations to ram through Red Flag gun confiscation.”

