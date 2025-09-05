Gun Owners of America, the NRA, the National Association for Gun Rights, and other Second Amendment groups have spent two days deriding and rejecting the trans gun ban being weighed by President Trump’s DOJ.

On September 4, 2025, Breitbart News reported that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was considering a possible federal ban on transgendered individuals owning firearms. The move comes after a trans shooter killed two children and wounded numerous others at a Minneapolis Catholic school on August 27.

The legalities around the ban would focus on whether people suffering from gender dysphoria are in fact mentally ill and therefore should be denied firearm ownership while they are unstable and unwell.

The response of gun rights groups to news of the possible ban has been swift and uniform.

For example, Gun Owners of America posted to X:

The NRA:

The National Association for Gun Rights’ president Dudley Brown posted to X:

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms released a statement from its chairman, Alan Gottlieb, which said:

Prohibiting whole groups of people from owning and using firearms because a sick individual misused a gun to harm and kill children is as reprehensible as restricting the rights of all law-abiding citizens because some people have committed crimes. That anyone in the Trump administration would consider such nonsense is alarming.

Texas Gun Rights used an X post to say:

Texas Gun Rights added: “The answer isn’t to disarm citizens. The answer is to deal with dangerous people.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.