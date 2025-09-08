19 Shot, 7 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 19 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday about 9:30 p.m. “in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue.” Two men got into an argument and a gun was produced, and the gun was fired as the two men fought over it. A 31-year-old year old man was shot in the head and killed.

The second fatal shooting occurred Saturday around 10:13 a.m. “in the 3000 block of West Polk Street.” A man was standing outside when someone approached him and opened fire, shooting him numerous times and killing him.

Minutes later–at 10:49 a.m.–a 42-year-old man found shot to death inside a home “in the 300 block of West 93rd Street.”

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered at 5:30 a.m. Sunday “near the 35th/Archer Chicago Transit Authority Orange Line stop in the 3500 block of South Leavitt Street.” A 26-year-old man had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7:38 p.m. Sunday, police found a 32-year-old man on the ground “in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street.” The man had numerous gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weekend’s sixth fatal shooting occurred “in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street,” where ABC 7 reported that a 32-year-old man was shot numerous times. The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

The seventh fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at a gas station just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Police were called to the gas station “at 45 N. Western Ave.,” where they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that 281 people have been killed in Chicago year-to-date.

