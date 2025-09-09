Austin Knudsen, Raúl Labrador, and 24 other Attorneys General, together with the Arizona legislature, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States to safeguard citizens’ use of “plus-ten magazines.”

The multi-state brief from the Attorneys General and AZ legislature was filed Monday, and Breitbart News followed the process and possesses a copy of the brief.

The brief was filed in support of Gator’s Custom Guns, Inc., in the case, Gator’s Custom Guns, Inc. v. Brown. The case is a challenge to Washington state’s ban on large capacity magazines. The ban was overturned by a lower court then upheld by the Washington Supreme Court and Gator’s responded by petitioning SCOTUS.

The 26 Attorneys General and AZ legislature’s brief in support of Gator’s Custom Guns and stressed that protecting “plus-ten magazines” is part of protecting the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. They asked SCOTUS to reverse the Washington Supreme Court ruling:

The States of Montana, Idaho, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri,

Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona Legislature submit this amicus brief to safeguard citizens’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms against unnecessary intrusions. That right includes the right to possess and use essential components of modern arms like plus-ten magazines. Amici urge this Court to grant certiorari and reverse.*

In the brief, the Attorneys General and AZ state legislature also noted, “There’s a longstanding history and tradition of law-abiding Americans owning and using these magazines for self-defense.” They argue that the Washington Supreme Court failed to show how a ban on “plus-ten magazines” comports with Bruen (2022),

AG Knudsen (R-Montana) told Breitbart News, “The Supreme Court needs to step in to uphold Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. Lower courts, including the Washington Supreme Court, are attempting to attack and rewrite the Second Amendment.”

He added, “Washington’s failure to properly interpret the Second Amendment and ban plus-ten magazines ignores both history and constitutional precedent. Law-abiding citizens should not be treated like criminals for exercising their right to keep and bear arms for self-defense. As attorney general, I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure Americans and Montanans can protect themselves.”

AG Labrador (R-Idaho) said, “California and Washington courts are attempting to rewrite the Second Amendment by claiming the Constitution doesn’t protect firearm magazines at all.”

He continued, “These rulings would let anti-gun states ban virtually any firearm component by declaring the Constitution irrelevant, threatening every American’s ability to defend their family. We’re asking the Supreme Court to reject this infringement and ensure law-abiding citizens in every state can exercise their inalienable constitutional rights.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.