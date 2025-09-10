Roughly an hour and a half after announcing a suspect was in custody in connection with the Charlie Kirk assassination, FBI director Kash Patel noted the individual had been interrogated and released.

Breitbart News noted that Patel announced the apprehension of a suspect via an X post.

Just over 90 mins later, he posted: “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”

This means the assassin who took Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s life is still on the loose.

Kirk was shot and fatally wounded during a speaking event at Utah Valley University Wednesday.

