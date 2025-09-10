FBI Director Kash Patel announced that a suspect is in custody after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday in Utah.

Breitbart News reported that Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

President Trump announced Kirk’s death a short time after the shooting:

News outlets indicated police had a different suspect in custody after the shooting, but the New York Times pointed out police determined that the person who was in custody was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman.

