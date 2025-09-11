The FBI Office in Salt Lake City released photos of a “person of interest” in connection with Charlie Kirk’s assassination and asked for “the public’s help.”

Earlier Thursday morning, Breitbart News reported that Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Beau Mason spoke at a press conference and said the shooter “appears to be of college age.”

He stressed that authorities “worked through the night” and were able to find photos and videos of the suspect on various cameras.

During the same press conference, FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls noted that law enforcement had recovered the rifle with which they believe Kirk was shot.

Bohls described the rifle as a “bolt action rifle,” which was found in “a wooded area.”

A report from the Wall Street Journal suggested Thursday that ammunition found by the rifle authorities believe the assassin used were engraved with transgender messages.

