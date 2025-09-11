Utah DPS: Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin ‘Appears to Be College Age’

During a Thursday morning press conference Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Beau Mason indicated the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk “appears to be of college age.”

Mason also said, “The suspect blended in well with the college institution.”

He stressed that authorities “worked through the night” and were able to find photos of the suspect on various cameras.

Mason said more details on the suspect would be forthcoming, possibly including a release of photos.

In the same press conference, FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls indicated that law enforcement had been able to track the movements of the suspect and had located what they believe to be the murder weapon.

Bohls described the weapon as a bolt action rifle, which was found in “a wooded area.”

He revealed that investigators also found “footwear imprints, a palm print, and forearm imprint” that will be analyzed.

