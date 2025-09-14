Report: Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin’s Romantic Partner was ‘Transitioning from Male to Female’

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin’s romantic partner was “transitioning from male to female,” according to CNN.

On Saturday, Breitbart News reported information had surfaced–and was confirmed–indicating the alleged assassin had a transgender partner and that Kirk was shot while answering questions re: trans shooters.

More specific information on the trans partner was not available at the time of that Breitbart article.

But Sunday, while speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash, Gov. Spencer Cox (R) confirmed not only the trans status of the alleged assassin’s partner, but also details of his transitioning status.

Cox said, “Yes. I can confirm that. I know that has been reported, and that the FBI has confirmed that as well – that the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female.”

Cox also intimated the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, may have left behind a note.

Jud Hoffman, vice president of gaming platform Discord, confirmed there were “communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

