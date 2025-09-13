Charlie Kirk was assassinated Wednesday while answering a question about transgender shooters, and the alleged assassin is a 22-year-old man with a transgender partner.

Breitbart News reported that Kirk was shot and fatally wounded about 12:20 p.m. during a Q&A at a speaking event at Utah Valley University (UVU).

Since then, law enforcement has identified and arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the shooting.

Now, FOX News’ Brooke Singman is reporting that Robinson “lived with his his transgender partner.”

Breitbart News can say two sources familiar with the information, including a law enforcement source, have confirmed the Brooke Singman report.

