Reports from various outlets indicate the 71-year-old man initially arrested after Charlie Kirk was shot has now allegedly confessed to trying to distract police from the real shooter.

Breitbart News noted that the actual alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested by police on Thursday night and revealed to the public on Friday morning.

Video of 71-year-old George Zinn being led away from the shooting scene in handcuffs “about an hour after the shooting” led many to believe he was the shooter, and that therefore, the shooter had been apprehended. However, Zinn was charged with obstruction of justice, not with the assassination, FOX 13 Salt Lake City noted.

The outlet pointed to police documents indicating Zinn was arrested after allegedly screaming, “I shot him. Now shoot me!” When no officers shot, Zinn alleged yelled again, “I shot him. Now shoot me!”

Zinn was taken to the police station and, once there, allegedly explained that he did what he did “to draw attention from the real shooter.” Thereafter he “was booked into the Utah County Jail on a charge of Obstruction of Justice, a second degree felony.”

The Salt Lake Tribune noted, “Zinn is known for showing up — and occasionally disrupting or being arrested at — events ranging from political speeches to the Sundance Film Festival to various protests.”

